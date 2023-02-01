Search
INEC raises alarm, says fuel scarcity may affect elections

Politics

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the current fuel scarcity in the country might affect logistic arrangements for the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at a consultative meeting with the transport unions such as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), amongst others.

“The commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day,” Yakubu told leaders of the unions.

“The truth is that our arrangement may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.

“For this reason, the commission will this afternoon meet the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to look into ways to ameliorate this situation.”

The electoral chief also urged the transporters to be neutral and non-partisan as they commute INEC staff to-and-from polling units.

He said inter-state trips won’t be allowed, saying all INEC and adhoc staffers must not be moved beyond their local government areas.

