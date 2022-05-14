INEC raises alarm over 2023 polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised concerns about the security challenges in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

With about nine months to the polls, it, however, allayed fears that the elections might not hold due to security threats.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the remarks on Friday in Abuja at the second quarterly meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

He believes there is enough time for the security agencies to address the situation to ensure people go to their various polling units without concerns over their safety.

Although the INEC chief admitted that the present situation was enough to be worried about, he was confident that the threats would be brought under control to allow for elections.

“The general security situation in the country and its impact on the electoral process is a source of concern to the commission,” he said. “However, we are confident that with nine months to the 2023 general election, there is enough time to respond to the security challenges and secure the nation for elections to take place nationwide.

“The timetable for the election has also been released. Let us not wait until a few weeks to the election before we realise that time is not on our side and begin to seek for extension of timelines. The time to act is now. We wish to reassure the security agencies that we will continue to work cooperatively with you to ensure the success of all forthcoming elections and electoral activities.”

