INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

Politics

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued Certificates of Return to winners of the February 25, 2023 Senatorial elections in Nigeria.

The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu made the presentation at the National Collation Centre (the International Conference Centre) in Abuja.

Yakubu had on Saturday said winners were declared for 423 legislative seats, indicating that supplementary elections would be conducted in 46 other constituencies.

The elected legislators include 98 out of 109 Senate, and 325 out of 360 House of Representatives seats. Seven parties won in the Senate, while eight parties won House of Representatives seats.

House of Representatives-elect are expected to receive theirs on Wednesday at the same venue.

In terms of party representation for the 10th Assembly, the INEC chief said APC won 57 Senate seats; the PDP, 29; LP, 6; SDP, 2; NNPP, 2; YPP, 1; and APGA, 1. For the lower chamber, the electoral chair said the APC has 162 seats; PDP, 102; LP, 34; NNPP, 18; APGA, 4; ADC, 2; SDP, 2; YPP, 1.

