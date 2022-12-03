INEC Office set ablaze in Imo

Hoodlums have set ablaze an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State, kidnapping some construction workers who were later rescued.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, reported that our office in Orlu Local Government Area was attacked. The incident occurred yesterday Thursday 1st December 2022,” INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye said in a statement on Friday.

“The building, which is undergoing extensive renovation following an earlier attack, was vandalised and partially set ablaze. Three out of seven construction workers were abducted but later released.”

Okoye said the damage would have been more extensive barring the response of the police personnel who were quick in mobilising their men to the scene.

“This is one attack too many. The Commission once again expresses its concern over the spate of attacks on its facilities and the negative consequences on our preparations for the 2023 General Election,” he added.

