INEC extends deadline for PVC collection to Feb 5

News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to February 5, 2023.

NEC earlier extended the deadline for the collection of PVCs but a  National Commissioner with the electoral umpire Festus Okoye said the time frame has been pushed forward by one week.

He said the move followed a meeting of INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

“Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week. The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023,” Okoye said in a statement on Saturday.

“This is the second time the Commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise. The collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9 am and end at 5 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.”

