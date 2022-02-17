INEC launches continuous Voter Registration Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled a portal that allows you to update Your voter registration information, Pre-Register as a new voter, Transfer your voter registration to another polling unit, Replace your damaged or lost PVC and find Registration Centres near you.

NEW VOTER PRE-REGISTRATION

If you have not registered for your voter’s card before and would like to do so now, click the button below to pre-register and save a lot of time when you visit the Biometric Data Collection Centres.

Start Registration

VOTER INFORMATION REVIEW

If you have registered and you have not yet reviewed your information by providing your photo online on this platform (or at any registration centre since June 28, 2021), click the button below to begin the process.

Start Revalidation Process

LOCATE REGISTRATION CENTRES

If you wish to visit a Registration Centre to complete your application or registration, there are centres available in INEC State and Local Government Offices and many other locations. Click the button below to find centres closest to you.

Find Registration Centres

TRANSFERS

If you are a duly registered voter and you wish to change your voting location, click the button below to begin the process.

Start Transfer Request

INFORMATION UPDATE

If you are a duly registered voter and you wish to update the information on your Voter’s Card , click the button below to begin the process.

Start Update Request

UNCOLLECTED PVC

If you have registered previously and you have not gotten your Permanent Voters Card (PVC), click the button below to find out where you can pick your PVC.

Check Pickup Locations

LOST OR DAMAGED PVC

If you have misplaced your PVC or if your PVC is damaged and you would like a replacement, click the button below to apply for a re-issue.

Submit Request

