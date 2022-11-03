INEC Chairman swears in 19 RECs

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday sworn in 19 newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

In his address at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, venue of the event, Yakubu charged the newly sworn in RECs to devote their loyalty to Nigeria and not to compromise the integrity of the commission.

He also deployed the 19 RECs to their geopolitical zones but outside their states of origin, in line with INEC’s regulation that forbids a commissioner from serving in his or her home state.

Five of the 19 RECs are returning commissioners who were reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and approved by the Senate.

