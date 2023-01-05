INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Garki has quashed the allegations of false assets declaration against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Yakubu Mahmood.

The Court also barred the Department of State Security (DSS), the police, and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) from investigating him over his valid assets declaration.

In an Originating Summons filed by one Somadina Uzoamaka against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Yakubu, the claimant sought, among other things, an order of mandatory injunction directing and compelling the INEC Chairman to step down pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies.

The plaintiff also sought an order of court stopping the Yakubu from holding or assuming any public office for a period of 10 years.

In his response to the allegation, Prof. Yakubu gave the court several exhibits to show the sources of money for the purchase of the properties which the plaintiff alleged were illegally acquired and insisted that his assets declaration was validly done.

Delivering judgment, Justice Hassan found that the declaration of assets by Prof. Yakubu was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law and that he cannot be investigated by any of the security agencies listed by the claimant.

The Court declined to grant any of the 14 prayers of the claimant, declaring that the INEC Chairman cannot be removed over “fabricated” allegations of false assets declaration.

The judge therefore dismissed the claims of the claimant and allowed the counter-claim of the defendant.

