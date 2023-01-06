INEC begins PVC distribution at wards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again commenced the distribution of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to registrants at the 8,809 electoral wards across Nigeria.

“The Commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023,” said INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement on Thursday.

“The devolution of PVC collection to the wards commences tomorrow 6th January 2023, and all validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to seize the opportunity of the devolution to the wards to do so.

“After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until 22nd January 2023. All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.”

Okoye said all those who applied for the replacement of lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs can collect their PVCs at the wards during the same period.

He noted that the PVCs of those that applied for transfer are available for collection in the local governments and registration areas where they intend to vote and not in the state or local government where they carried out the transfer.

