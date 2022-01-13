India Arie Thrashes American Music Industry, Calls it Trash, Racist and Sexist

Though it’s been a while since India Arie put out music for her fans, she still has a lot of things to say about the American music industry.

The soulful singer who ruled the airwaves in the very early 2000s took to her Instagram to trash the industry, accusing it of being trash, racist, sexist and a whole lot more.

In a series of targeted posts, India Arie stated that the industry was trash and stole from artistes. She added that she was yet to heal from some of the fallout of this as it shaped her life in ways she can’t get back.

Arie added that she was made to feel like she wasn’t beautiful and paid a very high cost to be heard. She however noted that in the end, the journey was with it for her as he has grown exponentially from the experience.

She did not forget though to leave a message to everyone who has used, hurt, sued and stolen from her as she flipped the bird at these folks in the industry.

