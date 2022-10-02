Independence Day: Sanwo-Olu approves release of 46 inmates from Lagos Prisons

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the release of 46 inmates from various correctional facilities in the state.

Sanwo-Olu’s action followed the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The governor also commuted the death sentences of six inmates to life imprisonment, said Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Commissioner for Information.

The official noted that the release and committal orders were in cognisance of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day Celebration.

The exercise is pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (amended).

Onigbanjo’s statement explained that the council, in reaching its recommendations, exercised due diligence during deliberations.

“The council took note of the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health and behavioural conduct of the inmates.”

The commissioner added the release of the inmates was in line with the administration’s resolution to decongest prisons in Lagos as part of the Justice Sector Reforms.

