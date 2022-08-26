Incredible Talent, General Pype Returns With an Addictive New Sound — “Mine Only”

Friday, August 26, 2022
Acclaimed Nigerian musician, General Pype — known for his strong Afro influences with embodiments of rich Caribbean sounds — releases an intense lovers hymn titled “MINE ONLY”.

General Pype’s newest anthem, MINE ONLY, is produced by Grammy Award Winning Producer, Yo Izy! Are You Kidding Me! “ Izybeats”  under the banner of his own record company, Obalende Records, is what the singer/songwriter calls a “tube-sound”, carried through striking vocals that capture a tidal wave of emotions, giving his music a robust and energetic feel, while being unapologetically and authentically human in every sense of the word.

This energetic, passion-filled, new single will resonate with all lovers of love, reminiscing about the impact of love in a  melody mesh you can vibe to. The lingering phrase “Every Rose is a flower but not every flower is a Rose “ so what is mine is MINE ONLY” that resonates throughout this tune, encompasses the essence of this Afro-reggae artist who compliments hip-hop, and rock-pop and R&B into the ‘riddims’ of reggae and dancehall.

Mine Only is out on all music platforms!

