In viral videos, Tinubu, Atiku show gym, dancing skills [Watch]

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Peoples Democratic Party’s, Atiku Abubakar, have released videos ahead of their campaigns.

Both videos, which went viral on Sunday night, showed them in entirely different areas of their campaign and struggles.

For Tinubu, his was to disprove the news making the rounds that he left Nigeria for the United Kingdom because he was ill and needed treatment.

For Abubakar, his was a dance preceding the launch of his economic blueprint and came with the hashtag: “#PDPRecoveryPlan for Nigeria after #APCFailedNigeria.”

He danced to the song of David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, titled: “Stand Strong,” in the video.

Tinubu, a two-term Lagos State Governor and former senator, was on a gym bike exercising to show he is fit for the presidential election.

