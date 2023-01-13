Search
In Open Letter, Obasanjo tells Britain to count him out of plot to rig 2023 Polls

News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday denied being part of any alleged collusion of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Obasanjo spoke through his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.

According to him, the former President is not responsible for the viral stories on some discredited platforms on the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Akinyemi in a statement titled: “Rigging claim, letter to Britain: Obasanjo not responsible – Aide,” maintained that the “viral trending story on the alleged plan by the former President to collude with electoral body in the Presidential election of February 25 is completely false.”

He said apart from the open letter dated January 1, 2023 and the one addressed to the renowned historians, Prof. Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday, there had been no other public or private letter written to anybody by the former President.

