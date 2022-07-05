In Nigeria snub, Bolt takes Africa Regional Headquarters to Kenya

Bolt, the ride-hailing company in over 400 cities across more than 45 countries, has opted for Kenya to house its African regional office, shunning Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world.

Bolt’s regional spokesperson for Africa, Nthabiseng Mokoena, in a statement reported by Peoples Gazette on Tuesday, said the Kenyan office will serve as the company’s regional nerve centre.

Ms Mokoena in the statement disclosed that the office, located in Riverside Drive, Nairobi, Kenya, will host Bolt’s top-brass leadership overseeing operations across Africa.

Bolt says the Nairobi office will provide an opportunity for it to run its operations in a more integrated and cohesive manner across the African region.

Currently, Bolt runs its African operations across seven countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Tunisia, South Africa and Ghana.

The Estonian mobility company, headquartered in Tallinn, offers vehicle for hire, micromobility, car-sharing, and food delivery services.

Speaking during the launch, Bolt Regional Director and Interim VP for Rides, Paddy Partridge, said the development will further boost Bolt’s presence in Africa.

“This investment is strategic for us as it will enable us to run and coordinate operations seamlessly across Africa in an integrated manner.

“It also provides us access to the great COMESA regional markets which we are keen to expand to,” Mr Partridge said, adding that Kenya acts as a great gateway into Africa.

