In new change to Twitter, Musk removes device indicator

The new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, has said the device indicator feature will be removed from Twitter soon.

The implication of this is that Twitter would no longer display which device a tweet was sent from, whether it is an iPhone, Android phone, and from a desktop.

Musk made this known in a tweet on Monday evening saying nobody could provide justification for the feature.

“And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that.” Musk tweeted.

Reacting, Jack Dorsey the former Executive Officer of Twitter commented ‘Correct’ to show his support for the opinion of user, Chris Messina who said, “It was a useful way to provide visibility via attribution for third party clients, like Tweetie (which was acquired and became the Twitter iOS app) or Tweetdeck (RIP). It was also a useful status indicator (e.g. whether the tweet was sent via desktop or mobile).”

Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been generating a lot of controversies to say the very least. SaharaReporters had reported how Musk, has lashed on those complaining about his new policy to charge verified accounts $8 per month.

Musk, who is the world’s richest individual, had tasked his workers to work out plans to begin charging verified accounts $20 per month in order to retain their blue check-mark badges.

It had been reported that he planned to jack up the price of the Twitter Blue subscription plan from $4.99 to $19.99 per month, and would make the service the only way to retain verified-user status.

According to the plan, users would have 90 days to join the subscription programme or have their verified status revoked.

But there have been backlashes from Twitter power users including Writer Stephen King, who said, “$20 a month to keep my blue check?”

King tweeted to his 6.9 million followers. “They should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.” Later, King added, “It ain’t the money; it’s the principle of the thing.”

Reacting to King’s objection, Musk said, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” adding that, “I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls.”

Musk tweeted that complainers of the charge should continue to complain but it would not change anything as they must be charged $8 per month for the blue badge.

He tweeted, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8. Totally stole idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh.”

