Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

In massive Bauchi Rally, Atiku promises oil benefits to the people

Politics

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised to ensure the crude oil discovered in Bauchi/Gombe states is used to develop the area.

He made the promise during the PDP presidential campaign rally at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, on Tuesday.

“I have also pledged that the petroleum resources that have been discovered between Bauchi and Gombe will be exploited and brought back to the benefit of the people,” the former vice president told the gathering, weeks before Nigerians head to the polls.

He also vowed to ensure the smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in the area if elected as president later in the month.

As far as he is concerned, the transportation of crude oil from the states won’t be an issue. This is because he plans to revive the rail lines connecting the North-East with other parts of Nigeria.

With young people making up the bulk of the country’s voting population according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku has promised to give loans to the youth.

“I have also pledged to make sure that our young men and women receive loans to set up their own small and medium business enterprises for self-employment,” he said.

Atiku equally lauded his host Governor Bala Mohammed “for the good works he has done in Bauchi”.

“That is what we are seeing here today. He has constructed roads, he has constructed schools, he has constructed hospitals. He has done all these and we want to commend him for the good work he is doing,” he said.

“And we recommend him to you people so that you can vote for him, and if you vote for PDP, vote from top to bottom.”

