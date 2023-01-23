Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

In Kano campaign, Obi charges youths to reject endemic poverty

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerian youths not to be deceived again by political parties that have kept them in endemic poverty.

He said this while speaking at the Kano Pillars Stadium in Kano during the party’s presidential campaign rally on Sunday.

The former Anambra State governor promised to return Kano, a bubbling commercial city, to its old glory.

“We want bring back Kano to what Kano used to be. That is what we want to do and we can only do it by pulling you out of poverty. We are not in this business to waste anybody’s time. They have deceived you; they promised you and delivered nothing.

“We are not like that, we want you to take what we are saying and you will see it happen. This election this year let them not deceive you. They will tell you we are from North; this election will not be based on ethnicity or tribe,” Obi said.

According to him, Kano was the reference point in his early days as a trader, but he lamented that the industries, garment factories, and trading hubs like Sabon Gari are no longer the same.

Obi is set to battle it out with heavyweights like the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’ Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar.

But a number of recent polls have placed the Labour Party candidate ahead of his opponents.

