In Jos Rally, Atiku promises restoration of peace

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has assured Plateau residents of restoration of peace and a revamping of the economy if voted into power.

He made the promise while addressing the party faithful during the presidential rally at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos on Tuesday.

“Now, the people of Plateau State, it is a homecoming for me today. It is homecoming because I have been a resident of this state for the past 28 years. We have promised that we will restore peace in this state,” the former vice president told the gathering. “We will also restore and revamp the economy of this state.”

Atiku also assured that attention will be accorded to the revamping of road networks in the state as the area connects other parts of the country.

“We will also make sure that this state is connected to neigbouring states as far as road infrastructures are concerned. APC has neglected all roads connecting Plateau with other states in the country. We promise because you are a PDP state,” Atiku assured.

The rally had in attendance party officials and stalwarts including the running mate Ifeanyi Okowa, the National Chairman Iyorcha Ayu; the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal, and members of states and national assembly among others.

The energy that greeted our campaign rally in Jos today was frenetic. The crowd agreed that the ruling APC has failed Plateau State and Nigeria. The people of the Plateau agree that only the @OfficialPDPNig can RECOVER Nigeria from its current ruins. -AA #atikuinjos pic.twitter.com/oxkX5EDkJZ — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 13, 2022

The presidential campaign team had earlier visited the Gbong Gwom Jos Da Jacob Gyang Buba in his palace as well as the Anglican Bishop of Jos Most Reverend Benjamin Kwashi, and Sheikh Yahaya Jengri.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...