In campaigns for LP candidates, Peter Obi receives hero’s welcome in Edo, Delta States

Politics

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has visited Edo and Delta states where he campaigned for the party’s governorship and House of Assembly candidates for the March 25th poll.

He also appreciated the support he got during the February 25th poll.

Obi, a former Anambra governor, came third in the presidential election with Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clinching the number one seat.

But the LP candidate, who has challenged Tinubu’s emergence, visited some states to thank Nigerians for supporting his presidential ambition and also canvass support for the party’s candidates next week.

On Saturday, Obi was in Edo and Delta states where he received a hero’s welcome and also hailed his supporters better known as Obidients for their backing.

“I passed through Edo state today. I stopped by briefly to express my profound gratitude to the OBIdients for their support and asked them to extend same to the Governorship and House of Assembly candidates,” he tweeted about his visit to Edo.

“People who voted for me across the nation voted for hope. I have never rigged elections and have never paid anybody to do the same. I have never bought votes and I have never paid anybody to vote for me and I will never do so,” he said after a town hall meeting in the State.

In neighbouring Delta State, the LP candidate who enjoys a huge youth following visited Agbor and called for calm among his supporters as the party seeks redress over the presidential election.

“I’m passing through Delta State – a propitious moment to say a big thank you to the Delta OBIdients for remaining steadfast,” Obi wrote of the state he got over 150,000 votes above the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the PDP vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa being the state.

