IMSU pulls out of ASUU Strike, resumes academic session

The management of the Imo state university (IMSU), on Monday, announced her withdrawal from the ongoing seven months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The institute has also announced that it has opened the university for academic activities.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri on Monday through the IMSU, Public Relations Officer, Ralph Njoku.

He said that the decision was taken by the management that should they continue to delay that the school would lose so many students who are desirous of education especially applicants who were yet to be matriculated.

According to him, the school has no issue with ASSU and that the decision was to prevent any action to shortchange the next generation.

He said: “The management has decided to open the university for academic activities. We don’t have any issue with ASSU we just open the school for academic activities. Lecturers who are willing will now come to start lecturing.”

He added that the management took the decision in order not to shortchange the next generation.

He said: “just like the 2022 applicants, we have not even matriculated them and we are coming up with 2022/2023, if we keep delaying we will lose so many people who are desirous of University education. So, we felt it is time to hold the bull by the horn.”

