Impeachment: Lawan sits over defection letters of 12 Senators

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, is sitting over the defection letters of at least 12 All Progressives Congress senators in order to block any impeachment threat against his presidency.

Already the numerical strength of the APC in the Red Chamber has reduced from 64 to 62 in the upper chamber.

For the Peoples Democratic Party, the numerical strength has risen from 39 to 41, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party has two, with Young Progressives Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance having one each.

If the defection letters of the APC 12 Senators are read on the floor, the numerical strength of the ruling party will be reduced to 50 senators, which will eventually threaten Lawan’s seat as the Senate president.

Among the senators, who the Senate president is sitting upon his defection notice is Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, who submitted his defection letter Lawan.

The senators elected on the platform of the opposition parties had on Wednesday demanded for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the country’s worsening security situation.

Some opposition senators were at that considering of removing the Senate president if he standing against the impeachment process of President Buhari.

