Imo Bombings: ‘Arrests have been made’ – Uzodimma assures

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday said arrests have been made in connection with the recent attack of the country home of the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor.

The governor disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the State House after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, saying the attack was politically motivated.

He added that there are ongoing efforts to dialogue with those aggrieved with the Imo State Government.

Uzodimma on Saturday had condemned the early morning razing of Obiozor’s home and described those behind it as political bandits.

