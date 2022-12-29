Search
‘Immeasurable loss to Nigeria’ – Buhari reacts to Obiozor’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, describing his death as an immeasurable loss to Nigeria.

According to reports, the elder statesman died at 80 years on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The President in a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said he is deeply saddened by the passing of Professor Obiozor.

“Describing his demise as an immeasurable loss to the country, the President notes that the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat,” the statement read.

According to the President, the contributions of Obiozor will never be forgotten.

The Nigerian leader stated that all who mourn the demise of the statesman, who commanded great respect among his peers in the academia and foreign policy arena, will honour his memory by actively embracing his beliefs and ideas geared towards uniting Nigeria beyond geo-political considerations.

“President has fond memories of meeting Prof. Obiozor on several occasions and values his endearing sense of patriotism.

“He joins the Igbo nation in mourning the irreparable loss of this great son of Nigeria, even as he prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased,” the statement added.

Buhari also commiserated with Obiozor’s family, the government and the people of Imo State as well as Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora.

Earlier, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, confirmed Obiozor’s death, describing the elder statesman as a renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat, a statesman and a tenacious patriot.

