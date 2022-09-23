Ime Udoka Has Now Been Suspended by Boston Celtics for Having An Affair With a Female Staff

Boston Celtics released a statement confirming that they have suspended Nia Long’s partner Ime Udoka for violating team rules by having an intimate relationship with a female staff member.

The news of the affair broke yesterday, with ESPN reporting that any relationship with a Boston Celtics staff member “was considered to be a violation of the organization’s guidelines,” and for this reason, Udoka could reportedly be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, though his job is not considered to be in jeopardy.

The female staff was not named.

Also, the scandal stirred heated reactions, with Nia Long’s fans upset that Udoka, who has been in a relationship with her since 2010, could cheat on her.

Now, he has been suspended.

See the statement:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...