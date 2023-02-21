Search
IMC suspends 3SC Official for urinating on pitch

Sports

The Interim Management Committee, IMC, has suspended Shooting Stars’ camp commandant, Auwal Mohammed, for bringing the game to disrepute.

Mohammed was pictured urinating in the centre circle before Shooting Stars’ matchday nine clash against Akwa United in Ibadan on Sunday.

The official was suspended from all NPFL-related activities for one year, effective immediately.

Similarly, the club is also fined N500,000 for failing to control Mohammed’s conduct.

Shooting Stars have the option to appeal, but in the case of submission to the judgement, they must pay the fine within seven days.

The Oluyole Warriors held Akwa United to a 2-2 draw in the game.

