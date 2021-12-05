Sunday, December 5, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor and Their Girls Shoot New Campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims

Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor and Thier daughters; Junie and Ruby Rose are the faces of the Skims campaign and we love it!

The photos from the shoot which were posted  by Teyana on her Instagram page, showed all four of them dressed up in cozy Skims gears in neutral tones.

The good looking family nailed the shots especially Junie who was serving major face and poses. The campaign so featured steamy shots of Iman and Teyana giving everything.

“Cozy runs deep in the family! Loved shooting this new campaign for the new @SKIMS cozy collection with my girls and my love launching on December 7th,” she wrote.

Check out the lovely pictures below.

