Iman Shumpert Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Iman Shumpert was arrested and has been charged with “State Jail Felony” in Texas after he was caught with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana on Saturday at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

Sources say the basketball star was in possession of what was described as a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” by TSA screeners.

When called for questioning by inspectors, Iman admitted that the substance was in fact marijuana, with the police report revealing he had 6.12 ounches of weed on him. Furthermore, he also tested positive for marijuana upon taking a mobile test on site.

Iman told law enforcement officers he was worried about missing his flight back to Los Angeles to see his daughter, but cops responded, saying he wouldn’t be boarding any aircraft because he was being arrested for weed possession.

If convicted of the “State Jail Felony” charge, he could face up to two years in the slammer, on top of a $10k fine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...