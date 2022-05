Imade Adeleke celebrated her 7th birthday on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The first child of award winning singer and record label boss, Davido, threw a lavish Hip-hop themed party to mark the occasion.

The event which held at Davido’s Banana Island home saw guests dressed in 80s and 90s Hip-hop fashion for the bash.

See photos and videos below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...