Imade Adeleke Calls Out Her Dad, Davido For Being Rude

Imade Adeleke is sure not to tolerate any perceived bad behaviour from anyone, not even her father, Davido.

The 6-year-old called out her musician father for being rude as they took a leisure drive together in his new Lamborghini Aventador around Ikoyi, Lagos.

Davido posted a clip of their sweet drive which saw Imade greeting and waving to everyone they passed along. Davido however was more focused on driving them to their destination safely, leading the little girl to ask why her dad wasn’t greeting and waving at everyone like she was.

He replied that he was too and made sure to caption the video, “@realimadeadeleke with her 100 questions.”

