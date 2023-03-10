I’m wearing white, they’re wearing black – Wike mocks PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria has mocked the campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their protest of the outcome of the February 25 poll.

Atiku came second in the recently contested presidential election, polling 6,984,520 votes, while winner Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 8,794,726 votes.

The former Vice President, alongside the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday, led a “black uniform” protest to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

Following INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the President-elect last Thursday, Atiku rejected the result of the elections, saying the umpire’s inability to upload results on the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) is a “rape of democracy”.

However, Wike mocked the PDP leaders while speaking at the commissioning of Igwuruta internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

The Rivers Governor said, “I won three of the Senate seats – three over three. Ask them, did they win three over three? You cannot win!

“I told them; they said they would conspire against me. Those who said they’ll conspire against me are those wearing black. I am wearing white and they’re wearing black.”

Wike, who is a member of the G5, the group of five aggrieved PDP governors who abstained from campaigning for Atiku on the grounds that his candidacy allegedly violated the party’s constitution.

On allegations of anti-party activities, he said: “[Between] you that refused to obey the constitution of your party because of impunity, because you think you have the number, you refused to obey the provisions of the constitution of your party, and we that say Nigeria must be one, Nigeria must be united, Nigeria must work for our people, [and] let everybody have hope, who committed anti-party [activities]? They are the ones who committed anti-party [misconduct].”

Wike, thereafter, assured PDP supporters that the first phase of “the war” is over, adding that the second phase is about to begin.

He said, “The second phase of the war: We must chase out the buccaneers and vampires. We are going to chase them out of the party and take our party and rebuild our party.

“These people left our party in 2014/2015. Our party lost. Again, they have come back, our party has lost again. They’ve destroyed our party.”

