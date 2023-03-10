Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I’m wearing white, they’re wearing black – Wike mocks PDP

News

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria has mocked the campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their protest of the outcome of the February 25 poll.

Atiku came second in the recently contested presidential election, polling 6,984,520 votes, while winner Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 8,794,726 votes.

The former Vice President, alongside the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday, led a “black uniform” protest to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

Following INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the President-elect last Thursday, Atiku rejected the result of the elections, saying the umpire’s inability to upload results on the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) is a “rape of democracy”.

However, Wike mocked the PDP leaders while speaking at the commissioning of Igwuruta internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

The Rivers Governor said, “I won three of the Senate seats – three over three. Ask them, did they win three over three? You cannot win!

“I told them; they said they would conspire against me. Those who said they’ll conspire against me are those wearing black. I am wearing white and they’re wearing black.”

Wike, who is a member of the G5, the group of five aggrieved PDP governors who abstained from campaigning for Atiku on the grounds that his candidacy allegedly violated the party’s constitution.

On allegations of anti-party activities, he said: “[Between] you that refused to obey the constitution of your party because of impunity, because you think you have the number, you refused to obey the provisions of the constitution of your party, and we that say Nigeria must be one, Nigeria must be united, Nigeria must work for our people, [and] let everybody have hope, who committed anti-party [activities]? They are the ones who committed anti-party [misconduct].”

Wike, thereafter, assured PDP supporters that the first phase of “the war” is over, adding that the second phase is about to begin.

He said, “The second phase of the war: We must chase out the buccaneers and vampires. We are going to chase them out of the party and take our party and rebuild our party.

“These people left our party in 2014/2015. Our party lost. Again, they have come back, our party has lost again. They’ve destroyed our party.”

Latest

Politics

LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

0
The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC,...
Politics

NADECO flags-off anti-Tinubu campaign in US

0
True to its threat, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),...
Politics

Bus-Train Crash: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign, declares 3-day mourning

0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has suspended political campaigns and...
Lifestyle

BBTitans: Biggie dissolves pairs as game gets hotter

0
Last week on the Big Brother Titan Show was...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

0
The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC,...
Politics

NADECO flags-off anti-Tinubu campaign in US

0
True to its threat, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),...
Politics

Bus-Train Crash: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign, declares 3-day mourning

0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has suspended political campaigns and...
Lifestyle

BBTitans: Biggie dissolves pairs as game gets hotter

0
Last week on the Big Brother Titan Show was...
News

UN condemns killing of 30 Borno farmers

0
The United Nations has condemned the brutal killing of...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the purported endorsement of Labour Party Governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour...
Read more

NADECO flags-off anti-Tinubu campaign in US

Emmanuel Offor -
True to its threat, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), USA Chapter, has kick-started a global campaign against the declaration of All progressives Congress (APC)...
Read more

Bus-Train Crash: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign, declares 3-day mourning

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has suspended political campaigns and declared three days of mourning for those who died in the accident involving a train and...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: