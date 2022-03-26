“I’m the Highest Paid Artist in the History of African Music,” Burna Boy Brags

Burna Boy has ascertained his place as the highest paid artist ever to come out of Africa.

Th singer who declared 2022 as the year of love and light, took to Twitter to brag about earning power on Saturday, March 26.

Burna Boy noted that though money isn’t what satisfies him, it doesn’t take away from the truth that he makes a whole lot of it. He tweeted,

“I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth buy it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not.”

He signed out the message with love in keeping with his 2022 promise.

