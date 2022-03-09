I’m Still Underpaid, Undervalued,” DJ Cuppy Speaks on Pay Gap in DJing Industry

DJ Cuppy has lent her voice to the conversation around pay gap between males and females doing the same work in the same industry.

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, the disc jockey shares an excerpt of an interview she had sometime ago and revealed that compared to her male colleagues, she’s underpaid and undervalued.

DJ Cuppy shared that the industry expects her to also have a particular aesthetics; something she had been fighting against. She added that she has two work twice as hard to get half the recognition that a man would get.

She however advised the woman be at peace with themselves because men in the industry will always tell you, you’re not good enough.

