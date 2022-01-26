I’m still in charge of Super Eagles – Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen insists he remains in charge of the team despite reports he has stepped down from the role.

Ex-international Eguavoen took charge of the three-time African champions following the sacking of German coach Gernot Rohr on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Eagles won their opening three games in Cameroon, but suffered a shocking defeat to Tunisia in the last 16.

“I came here as an interim manager because of what’s been played out,” Eguavoen told BBC Sport Africa.

“Our former coach was relieved of his duties and it was just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations.

“As technical director, anywhere in the world that is what is obtainable. If there is a vacancy, it is the technical director that steps in before the coach has been appointed.

“So that’s why you see me taking this role and an interim man.

“Some of our journalists sometimes they change words, which is not too good. But we will manage it.”

The Nigeria Football Federation appointed Jose Peseiro to replace Rohr at the end of December and the Portuguese is expected to take charge of the team soon.

Eguavoen is not sure whether he will lead the side in their two-legged 2022 World Cup play-off against Ghana in March.

“That I cannot answer,” he said.

“The only thing that I can tell you is I’m still the technical director of the federation and I am happy with that.”

