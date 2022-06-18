Saturday, June 18, 2022
I’m standing in as Vice-Presidential candidate of our party – Okupe

A former presidential spokesperson Dr Doyin Okupe on Friday said he is ‘standing in’ as vice presidential candidate of the Labour party.

He made the announcement on Channels Television’s Politics Today, though it is widely believed he is a placeholder to beat INEC’s deadline for the submission of the name of a vice presidential candidate.

“Choosing the vice presidential candidate is an electoral process and it does not stop until the process and schedule ends,” Dr Okupe said. “INEC allows you to present a candidate and later on, if you want to substitute, you may do so, if necessary. But if it’s not necessary, you may as well continue.

“So the present situation is that we believe that this Labour party government that is essentially going to be about young Nigerians. Those of us who have been part and parcel of our sordid past must be prepared to pay the sacrifice, even the personal sacrifice, of allowing a situation we can lift our youths to positions of power and authority.

“I am willing to put down my back, so that young people can stand and come to the top.”

