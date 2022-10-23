Sunday, October 23, 2022
I’m running for president not WWE – Tinubu dismisses fears of ailment

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has thrown a jab at those querying his health status, denying allegations that he is sick.

Tinubu stated this while honouring a dinner hosted by the Kano State business community in his honour on Saturday.

The former Lagos State Governor said he is running for president and not for a wrestling match or a race.

“I’m not running for 100 yards or 500 yards. I’m running for president. I’m not competing in WWE wrestling. Do I look like a sick man?”, he queried.

