I’m richer than Joe Biden, can’t steal money – Peter Obi [Video]

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says he is richer than the President of the United States, US, Joe Biden.

Obi said he is richer than Biden, who is worth $8.9m, because God had “over blessed” him.

To this end, the former Anambra State governor said he would not steal public funds if elected President in 2023.

In a viral video where he was addressing some of his followers in the US, Obi said: “If I take public money that I’m not entitled to, God should punish my children and me, not because of anything but God gave me enough.

“I say to people, President Biden is worth 8.9 million USD. Why should somebody like me steal public money when I am richer than the American President? I am already over-blessed by God. We just need to develop our country.

“I’m not looking for a private jet, sophisticated house or to buy a house in America because I can’t live in America.

“What we are doing is not about the normal politics or contesting elections.”

