I’m Ready to Become a Househusband, VJ Adams Announces to Women

VJ Adams has a salient announcement but it only concerns women of means.

The TV host and OAP revealed that he deliberated on the matter seriously and consulted with family and friends before reaching a decision concerning marriage.

After much thought, he stated that he is now ready to become a househusband a d any wealthy woman interested in taking him up on his offer can DM to ask for further information such as his groom price.

He however added one caveat though. The woman must at least be pretty to help the cause of their future kids.

Anyone interested in taking him up on the offer?

