“I’m Not The First Person to be a Second Wife,” Mercy Aigbe Tells Nigerians

Mercy Aigbe is blissfully enjoying her new marriage with film marketer and Ibaka TV boss, Kazim Adeoti and wants Nigerians to let her be.

The actress and mother of one who came under heavy criticism after her marriage to her new husband made the round, sat down alongside her husband with Media Room Hub to talk about their relationship.

Aigbe stated that the she is not the first woman to become a second wife and noted that it’s her choice and she’s happy with it. She pleaded with Nigerians to let her be so that she can enjoy her marriage.

Kazim Adeoti also debunked rumours that she was watched from anyone. He pointed out that he’s a full-grown adult and has done the godly thing by making Mercy Aigbe his wife.

He added that he is not hypocritical like many other folks out there and believes that this step will become a reference point to others in the future.

