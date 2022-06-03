I’m not aware – Ihedioha on being Atiku’s running-mate

Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has reacted to reports that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has picked him as his running mate.

Former Vice President Atiku emerged as PDP’s presidential candidate after polling the highest votes during the party’s convention in Abuja.

Atiku defeated the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Anyim Pius Anyim to emerge as the party’s flag bearer.

Although the former Vice President is yet to officially name his running mate for the 2023 elections, several reports had claimed that Ihedioha is the chosen one.

Reacting, Ihedioha said he was unaware of such political moves.

“Honestly, I am not aware of any action in that direction,” he told Vanguard.

Similarly, Atiku has always also described the report of him picking Ihedioha as running mate as untrue.

