I’m in talks with Kwankwaso – Peter Obi counters NNPP

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has insisted he is still in talks with his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Obi stated this during a panel session at the Men of Valour Conference convened by the Revival House of Glory in Abuja.

The former Anambra State Governor noted it is past time for prayers alone to salvage the country.

“We have prayed enough, it is time to act. With these people in power? You can pray from now until any time, they won’t go until you chase them out.

“So it is time to act, not just pray. It is time for us to close the church and deal with these people,” he declared.

Obi also confirmed negotiations were ongoing between LP and NNPP.

He said: “All I can say is that what he said is correct. I can’t say more than that.”

Earlier in the day, the National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Agbo Major, claimed there was never a time such a discussion or negotiation was held between Kwankwaso and Obi.

