I’m here for boxing – Joshua bullish ahead of Usyk fight

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua said he’s ‘here for boxing’ when questioned over the controversy surrounding his world-title challenge against Oleksandr Usyk taking place in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Speaking at a media event in Jeddah, the 32-year-old added: “That’s all I can really say. I think it’s been an amazing experience for me.

“I’ve been out with the people. Walking with the people. I’ve been in the local gym. I don’t really lock myself away. It’s been nice for me. I don’t really know what else I can say on that.

“I need to get the job done on Saturday.”

The Kingdom has sought to stage sporting and entertainment events in recent years in a bid to attract visitors and move away from its oil-dependent economy.

But human rights organisation Amnesty International has highlighted the country’s “abysmal” human rights record.

Joshua will be fighting in Saudi Arabia for the second time, having beaten Andy Ruiz in the capital Riyadh in 2019.

AJ reportedly earned £66m for the Ruiz rematch in 2019, with unconfirmed reports suggesting he could earn up to £100m this time around.

