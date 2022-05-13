I’m going home after Buhari’s tenure – Adesina disowns APC

Femi Adesina, the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has said that he is not a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

During an appearance on Channels Television on Thursday, also said he would run to his house after he finished serving under the Buhari administration.

Making the revelations, the top presidential spokesman said he works for the government only because he likes the APC.

Adesina said he could not enter the race for House of Representatives, Senate or other political offices because he is not a politician and was also not a card-carrying member of the APC even though it is his preferred party.

“I’m running to my house. Yes I’ve chosen to run to my house after serving,” the presidential aide said, laughing.

Asked if he was a member of the APC, he said, “I work for the APC government. I have sympathy for the APC.

“I’m not a card carrying member of the APC. I’m not a politician actually. APC is my preferred party. It’s the party I like. If I didn’t like the party I wouldn’t come to work for a government run by the APC.

“APC is my preferred party, the party has my best wishes but am I a card carrying member? No.”

