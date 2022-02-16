I’m going blind – Nnamdi Kanu tells court

The embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday complained that he was going blind and pleaded with the judge to be lenient with him.

Kanu said since his re-arrest, he had not been allowed to take reading glasses provided by his family.

The defendant, who spoke through his lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, informed Justice Binta Nyako that his glasses were damaged during his arrest in Kenya.

He further claimed that the glasses he brought to Nigeria in 2015 when he was first arrested were seized by the Department of State Services (DSS) and have not been released to him.

Kanu also complained that he had not been allowed to take clothes from his family, hence, he has been wearing the same cloth since his re-arrest in June last year.

At the time of this report, Kanu is asking the court to dismiss the charges against him on the ground that the alleged offences were not committed in Nigeria, DailyPost writes.

He also claimed that no prima facie has been made against him by the Federal Government throughout the proof of evidence in support of the charges.

