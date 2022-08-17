I’m buying Manchester United – Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has said that he is buying beleaguered Premier League giants, Manchester United.

Musk, who was in the midst of a political ideology discussion, ended up tweeting that he is buying the struggling club.

He wrote, “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome”.

Musk is worth around $260 billion, meaning that he could easily afford buying the Old Trafford outfit.

The Red Devils’ fans are no longer comfortable with the current club’s owners, the Glazer family and have been protesting, asking them to go.

Manchester United are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table after two embarrassing defeats from their two opening games.

The club had a market capitalization of over $2 billion dollars as of this Tuesday’s stock market, according to Reuters.

Also as of May, Forbes had Manchester United valued at around $4.6 billion dollars, with a revenue of over $633 million in the last year.

It remains to be seen however if Musk will really launch a takeover bid for the Red Devils or if this tweet was just a hoax.

Even if he is serious about buying the club, United fans can’t be too enthusiastic seeing how his proposed Twitter purchase fell through with both parties now in court.

