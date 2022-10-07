Friday, October 7, 2022
I’m back actively – Tinubu speaks on return to Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has spoken after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The former Governor of Lagos returned to the country on Thursday after spending 12 days in London.

Tinubu’s long absence led to rumours about his whereabouts and his health status.

However, speaking in Abuja after his return, he assured Nigerians that their hope which was almost lost, is now back.

Tinubu promised that he is “back actively” and urged Nigerians to be patriotic and refrain from speaking evil about the country.

He said: “The trip was very good. I enjoyed my break and I am happy to be back in my fatherland. Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform.

“Nigerians should expect that the help they need is here.

“The hope that is almost dithering is back. I am back actively,” he declared.

