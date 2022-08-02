‘I’m ashamed of Buhari’ – Peter Obi’s running mate Baba-Ahmed

Yusuf Ahmed-Baba, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, on Monday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to tackle insecurity in the country.

Ahmed-Baba said he was ashamed that Buhari had failed to secure Nigeria despite all his talks about tackling the menace.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Baba-Ahmed assured Nigerians of their safety if LP candidate Peter Obi wins the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “We do, what have Nigerians not heard in the past? What has APC not told Nigerians? What did Buhari not say about restoring security? Are Nigerians not tired of hearing people talk and doing the opposite?

“Peter Obi and I are a completely different mix, that is why we are seeking this opportunity and when we get it we will deliver.

“The importance of talking has been destroyed by this administration, I feel ashamed to talk because someone like Buhari has talked and he failed.

“I don’t want to talk but act, we have the solution and by the grace of God, Nigerians will be safe and secured.”

