I’m a victim of corruption fighting back – Magu finally speaks

Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has described himself as a victim of corruption fighting back in the country.

Magu said his removal as the Chairman of EFCC was a result of corruption fighting back.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, the former EFCC boss said recent events have proved that.

“I am a victim of corruption fighting back, but I am happy that recent events are revealing the truth to Nigerians,” he said.

He was represented at the event by his son, Mohammad-Saeed Ibrahim-Magu.

He stressed that the anti-corruption fight in the country requires seeing beyond political affiliation.

“The anti-corruption fight in Nigeria is a binding moral duty that requires seeing beyond political affiliations or preferences,” he said.

Magu was arrested and detained in July 2020, after he was indicted of misappropriation of funds at the anti-graft agency.

The panel, led by Ayo Salami, a former judge, indicted Magu of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

