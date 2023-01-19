I’m a PhD holder not trader – Kwankwaso shades Obi

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has aimed a dig at the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a few weeks before the 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso said he is a PhD holder with over 30 years in politics, hence he’s more qualified than Obi to rule Nigeria.

Speaking at the Chatham House in London, Kwankwaso said competence should be the yardstick in picking Nigeria’s next president not sentiment.

Noting that he has been a governor for eight years and Senator, Kwankwaso vowed to only withdraw from the presidential race to whoever is more qualified than him.

According to Kwankwaso: “I’m a PhD holder in civil engineering. I check your candidate for what he has. I have been in the system for over 30 years now. I wasn’t a trader.

“If anyone wants Kwankwaso to withdraw, let’s bring criteria and select the best.

“Anytime I have a better candidate, I’m ready to talk to him. If you have a party which is based on ethnicity and religion — that is the difference between the Labour Party and our party, which is a national party.”

