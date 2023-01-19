Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I’m a PhD holder not trader – Kwankwaso shades Obi

Politics

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has aimed a dig at the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a few weeks before the 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso said he is a PhD holder with over 30 years in politics, hence he’s more qualified than Obi to rule Nigeria.

Speaking at the Chatham House in London, Kwankwaso said competence should be the yardstick in picking Nigeria’s next president not sentiment.

Noting that he has been a governor for eight years and Senator, Kwankwaso vowed to only withdraw from the presidential race to whoever is more qualified than him.

According to Kwankwaso: “I’m a PhD holder in civil engineering. I check your candidate for what he has. I have been in the system for over 30 years now. I wasn’t a trader.

“If anyone wants Kwankwaso to withdraw, let’s bring criteria and select the best.

“Anytime I have a better candidate, I’m ready to talk to him. If you have a party which is based on ethnicity and religion — that is the difference between the Labour Party and our party, which is a national party.”

Latest

Politics

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu

0
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court...
News

Edo Train Attack: 2 Chiefs, 5 other suspects arrested

0
The Edo Government has confirmed the arrest of two...
Politics

Peter Obi woos Kaduna voters, vows to unite, secure Nigeria

0
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter...
News

Nigerian Professor, female partner found dead in US home

0
A United States-based Nigerian professor, Marinus Iwuchukwu, and a...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu

0
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court...
News

Edo Train Attack: 2 Chiefs, 5 other suspects arrested

0
The Edo Government has confirmed the arrest of two...
Politics

Peter Obi woos Kaduna voters, vows to unite, secure Nigeria

0
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter...
News

Nigerian Professor, female partner found dead in US home

0
A United States-based Nigerian professor, Marinus Iwuchukwu, and a...
Technology

Twitter bird statue sells for $100,000 at auction

0
An auction for hundreds of items at Twitter's San...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu

Emmanuel Offor -
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking disqualification of the All Progressives Congress and Bola Tinubu...
Read more

Edo Train Attack: 2 Chiefs, 5 other suspects arrested

Emmanuel Offor -
The Edo Government has confirmed the arrest of two village chiefs in connection with the Jan. 7 train attack which resulted in the kidnap...
Read more

Peter Obi woos Kaduna voters, vows to unite, secure Nigeria

Emmanuel Offor -
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said that he will secure and unite Nigeria where every citizen will be...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: