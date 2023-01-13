Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I’m a beneficiary of electoral act – Gov Adeleke hails Buhari in State House visit

News

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral Act, which he notes paved way for his victory as Governor in his state.

He stated this at a media chat today after a private meeting with President Buhari at the state house.

Governor Adeleke elected under the ticket of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is visiting the state house for the first time since he was inaugurated in November last year. He told state house correspondents that he was at the Villa to say hello.

It was Adeleke’s first visit to the state house since he emerged Osun Governor

Underscoring the President’s good health, Governor Adeleke noted that Nigerians and the International community have equally applauded the conduct of the exercise.

Governor Adeleke unseated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the election in July, 2022.

He noted the visit to the villa would also provide him the opportunity to discuss other issues of federal assistance with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Latest

News

Atiku returns to Nigeria from UK [Video]

0
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku...
News

Obi to speak at Chatham House Monday

0
Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi...
News

IPOB disowns alleged female executioner

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday disowned the...
News

Ex-UK PM, Tony Blair, condoles with AfDB’s Adesina over mother’s death

0
The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Atiku returns to Nigeria from UK [Video]

0
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku...
News

Obi to speak at Chatham House Monday

0
Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi...
News

IPOB disowns alleged female executioner

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday disowned the...
News

Ex-UK PM, Tony Blair, condoles with AfDB’s Adesina over mother’s death

0
The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr...
News

We need stingy men like Peter Obi – Pat Utomi

0
A chieftain of the Labour Party, Prof. Pat Utomi,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Atiku returns to Nigeria from UK [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria from his United Kingdom’s trip. Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, shared...
Read more

Obi to speak at Chatham House Monday

Emmanuel Offor -
Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is scheduled to speak at Chatham House, the United Kingdom, on Monday. Chatham House, in a...
Read more

IPOB disowns alleged female executioner

Emmanuel Offor -
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday disowned the alleged female executioner trending on social media, saying she is not IPOB or Eastern Security...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: